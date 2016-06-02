So Kim Kardashian has been stealing someone else's style

Kim Kardashian has been on a winning streak with her outfits recently, showing off her incredible post-baby curves in an array of tight-fitting designer numbers.

But it has transpired that her looks aren't as unique as you thought...

In a new blog post, entitled 'You Really Should Steal Your Man's Style, Kim fessed up to stealing from husband Kanye's wardrobe.

"Kanye has impeccable taste and I love to borrow his clothes," she wrote.

"I especially love his jackets – they add balance to a lot of the neutral pieces in my wardrobe."

Speaking about the camouflage jacket she wore recently by Raf Simons, Kim revealed: "[I got him this] bomber jacket from a vintage store. It was SO hard to find. I recently borrowed it to run errands in Beverly Hills.

Another bomber of Kanye's that's become a staple in Kim's wardrobe is the denim Pablo jacket by Pauly Bonomelli.

"When I travel, I like to snuggle in it on the plane because it's so big on me," she said.

And that Roberto Cavalli fur jacket that Kim was spotted wearing in Iceland? Kanye's!

*Runs home to raid boyfriend's wardrobe*

