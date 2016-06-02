Can you believe it's been 10 years since the first episode of The Hills aired? That's a decade since we were introduced to Lauren Conrad and our lives changed forever.

To celebrate this, and the Lauren's recent announcement that she's teaming up with MTV again, we've gathered 10 of her best ever quotes. Enjoy.

"As soon as you stop thinking about them, they'll send you a text message or they'll call you, because they know you just stopped thinking about them. It's like a radar"

Seriously. How do they do it?!



"Sometimes things have to get worse before they can get better"

When things aren't going quite right for you, revert back to this classic LC quote.



"You gotta believe that there's people that just really want the best for you"

As hard as it is to believe, not everybody is out to get you.



"All there is left to do is forgive and forget you. So I wanna forgive you, and I wanna forget you"

Admit it: You've always wanted to use this line when breaking up with someone.



"Flowers mean I'm sorry, chocolates mean I love you"

Never a truer word spoken, LC.



"Sometimes no matter how much you like a guy, they're just not good for you"

It's hard to accept, but sometimes this really is reality.



"Homeboy wore combat boots to the beach. I know you don't want to call that your boyfriend"

How many times have you had to have this talk with a friend about a guy?



"I'd much rather have a few true friends than a lot of fake friends"

When it comes to friends, quality is definitely more important than quantity.



"I would never choose a guy over a friend"

Seriously never do this. It's not cool, and your friends are the ones who will pick up the pieces if/when it goes wrong...



"There's always that one person that you always go back to"

It's always the way, isn't it?



What's your favourite Lauren Conrad quote? Let us know in the comments box below.