Kimoji has a new update – and it's the best yet!
Kim Kardashian is the gift that just keeps on giving. The reality TV star has released a brand new collection of Kimojis – her own version of emojis – and they're going to change your life.
If you ever find yourself wishing for a broader selection of symbols to express how you're feeling, you need to download 35-year-old Kim's amazing app. The summer update includes such amazingness as smiling Kanye West, sassy North West and twerking Kim Kardashian.
Kim's new Kimojis include a smiling Kanye and sassy North West
Although you may not know it yet, you definitely need the Kanye and North emoticons in your life. Side-eye, hand-on-head, tongue out – there's a Nori emoji for every moment. Not forgetting Kanye's IDGAF face and, when you want to tell someone you're really happy, there's a Kimoji of him smiling.
The whole family took to social media to support Kim's latest venture this week, posting their favourite moments from the Kimoji update.
The update also includes a GIF of Kim twerking
Earlier this month Kim – who also shares six-month-old son Saint with rapper Kanye – won the first ever Break the Internet Webby Award, and promised: "Nude selfies until I die!"
And it's been claimed 'breaking' the internet is what has kept Kim relevant nearly 10-years after the first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired.
Celebrity branding expert Jeetendr Sehdev told the Independent: "Celebrities have no choice but to tap into the digital market if they want to get ahead. Audiences are digital natives and don't discriminate between mediums anymore. You're not a bigger celebrity with millennials just because you're in the movies instead of on YouTube."
With Kimojis, her record-breaking game and an app offering a behind-the-scenes insight into her life, it seems Kim Kardashian has well and truly cracked the digital game.
