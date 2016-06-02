Kim Kardashian is the gift that just keeps on giving. The reality TV star has released a brand new collection of Kimojis – her own version of emojis – and they're going to change your life.



If you ever find yourself wishing for a broader selection of symbols to express how you're feeling, you need to download 35-year-old Kim's amazing app. The summer update includes such amazingness as smiling Kanye West, sassy North West and twerking Kim Kardashian.

Kim's new Kimojis include a smiling Kanye and sassy North West

Although you may not know it yet, you definitely need the Kanye and North emoticons in your life. Side-eye, hand-on-head, tongue out – there's a Nori emoji for every moment. Not forgetting Kanye's IDGAF face and, when you want to tell someone you're really happy, there's a Kimoji of him smiling.



The whole family took to social media to support Kim's latest venture this week, posting their favourite moments from the Kimoji update.

The New Kimoji are out today! Download them now at the App Store! A video posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 1, 2016 at 8:49am PDT

The update also includes a GIF of Kim twerking

Earlier this month Kim – who also shares six-month-old son Saint with rapper Kanye – won the first ever Break the Internet Webby Award, and promised: "Nude selfies until I die!"



And it's been claimed 'breaking' the internet is what has kept Kim relevant nearly 10-years after the first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired.



Celebrity branding expert Jeetendr Sehdev told the Independent: "Celebrities have no choice but to tap into the digital market if they want to get ahead. Audiences are digital natives and don't discriminate between mediums anymore. You're not a bigger celebrity with millennials just because you're in the movies instead of on YouTube."



With Kimojis, her record-breaking game and an app offering a behind-the-scenes insight into her life, it seems Kim Kardashian has well and truly cracked the digital game.