Out now: The new issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly

I have to admit, all my reality star preconceptions flew out the window when I met the phenomenon that is Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashian/Jenner clan hit the Cannes party circuit this year and boy,did they own it... Matriarch Kris Jenner gave a masterclass in how to be the perfect momager as she chaperoned daughters Kim and Kendall at the de

Grisogono and Chopard soirees.

And sitting down with Kim may have been a bit like being granted an audience with the Queen but, equally, she was gracious, surprisingly modest and had plenty to say on the subject of body image and nude selfies – you’ll have to wait until next month’s magazine to read our exclusive interview!

As for this issue, our cover star Florrie Arnold once made tea for

Girls Aloud but is now a fully fledged pop star in her own right and about to release her first album. She talks to us about how she’s had to overcome assumptions about her musical ability because of her picture-book looks.

Our fashion team flew to Mauritius to shoot our castaway-themed summer holiday inspo. Plus, we also bring you the ultimate swimwear edit - I guarantee you’ll find your perfect bikini BFF.

Also check out the winner of our Instagram photo competition #HowIReadMyHFM (above) – we can’t wait to see next month’s Insta creations!

PS: We’d love to hear what you think of HFM – tweet us @hellofashion_uk