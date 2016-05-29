Amanda Holden wears jaw-dropping gown for Britain's Got Talent finale

Amanda Holden shared photos of her breath-taking gown for the Britain's Got Talent finale last night, along with a hilarious video of Simon Cowell tripping on the dress's impressive train as the judges appeared on stage together.

The BGT judge shared a photo of the billowing white lace gown on Instagram, and captioned the photo thanking everyone who helped create her stunning look. She wrote: "@BGT final!!! Dress by @aliyounescouture Jewellery by @saqqarajewels Belt by @blackandbrownlondon Heels by @giuseppezanottiworld. Thank you to @angiesmithstyle and @mrvermaak"

Amanda wore an incredible floor-length gown

Amanda completed her stunning look with dark lipstick which perfectly complemented her white gown, and wore her blonde locks in a simple pulled back bun, keeping the attention on her amazing outfit.

Fans of the actress were quick to praise her style, with one person commenting: "Wow u look like a princess," while another wrote: "The dress is absolutely gorgeous and stunning."

The star has been keeping her Instagram fans up to date with her incredible wardrobe choices in the weeks leading up to the show's finale, and posted a round-up of her favourite looks on Friday, showing off her versatile and stunning style choices.

@bgt so far. Just the finale to go, can't wait to wear it! Styled by @angiesmithstyle assisted by @danniiwhiteman A photo posted by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on May 26, 2016 at 1:35pm PDT

The 45-year-old also shared a hilarious video of Simon tripping over her dress as she walks out onto stage with him, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon. As the backstage door closes after the judges arrive on stage, member of the production team can be seen giggling at Simon's trip, with one imitating the music mogul's fall. Amanda captioned the video: "nice trip @simoncowell!"

Amanda also shared a selfie of herself with her fellow judges, and with the winner of the Britain's Got Talent finale, magician Richard Jones.