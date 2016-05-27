Take a look at how Rihanna and Julia Roberts wore the same dress in very different ways

Rihanna and Julia Roberts have proven that just one dress can be both demure and risque when worn in very different ways.

The pair have been spotted wearing the same Gucci dress from the brand's Spring/Summer 2016 collection, a lacy green number with a 80s style zip and a red and white belt. However, Rihanna and Julia wore the dress in completely different ways.

In fact, the two have very different styles generally, making the fact that they have been seen in the same frock even more surprising. While Julia tends to keep her look classic and conservative, Rihanna loves changing her style up, giving quirky high fashion that extra edge.

Rihanna wore the dress very differently to Julia

The singer, who is a supporter of the #FreeTheNipple movement, wore the sheer lacy green number slightly unzipped and braless with high waisted black underwear while out in New York City. She accessorised the look with a silver choker necklace and several bracelets and chunky rings.

The My Best Friend's Wedding star took a different approach with the dress while speaking onstage at the InStyle Awards in October. The star wore the dress fully zipped up with a cream slip underneath, accessorising only with a pair of thick framed glasses, proving that the versatile gown could be born both casually and as occasion wear.

Even the stars' footwear with the dress was drastically different, as while Julia wore a pair of plain black heels, Rihanna dressed in an unusual pair of black, white and green lace-up heeled boots.

Julia wore the dress while speaking at the InStyle awards

The Umbrella singer recently shared an insight into her quirky sense of style by collaborating with Dior to create a new range of futuristic sunglasses.

She revealed how much creative input she said in the process, telling WWD: "I spent a day at Dior with their eyewear team. I started by looking through all the archives to see what they've done in the past, then got acquainted with all the new materials.

"I literally sat there and drew and drew until I was happy with the design, and the team illustrated it for me there and then. We picked materials and colours that same day, and after that it was a matter of weeks before I saw the first prototype."