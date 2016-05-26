Everything you need to know about the Estée Edit

One of our all-time favourite cosmetic brands have released a long-awaited 82-piece collection of make-up and skincare, and we already can't wait to try it out.

Aiming for a younger audience of beauty obsessives, the Estée Edit has Kendall Jenner and Korean beauty blogger Irene Kim on board to front the campaign, and from their eyebrow kit 'More than Brows' to 'Dissolve the Drama' essential make-up remover wipes, Estée's new line of products sound incredible.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kendall Jenner is one of the faces of the new collection

The collection also boasts of having amazing products designed to perfect your selfie game, including a pore vanishing stick and flash illuminator.

The products are available on Sephora.com, and are already proving hugely popular with customers who have given the collection high ratings on the site. The collection is also available in Selfridges until July, amd since none of the products are limited edition you have plenty of time to hit the shops for your beauty fix!

Both Kendall and Irene have chosen their top picks of the range to display on the site while posing with their favourite looks in a trailer for the collection.

The range creator Sarah Crell spoke about the collection, saying: "The Estée Edit is one of the coolest projects I've ever worked on. We wanted to create something that was really disruptive in make-up and in skincare.

Customers can choose from Kendall's favourite picks from the collection

"We wanted to go into Estée's story because it's real. She was a rebel, she broke rules, she built a beauty empire based on her belief that beauty is an attitude."

Made up of four sections, Edgiest, Barest, Guest Editor Glow and Instant Gorgeous Skin, the range aims to appeal for all customers from those who love the glitzy, glamorous party look to those who prefer keeping their make-up look natural.

Fans of the brand have been quick to praise the new range, with one tweeting: "It's all just so pretty. The #EsteeEdit is heaven," while another wrote: "Wearing all the new @EsteeLauder #esteeedit products 'the barest' is amazing."