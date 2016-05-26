Rihanna has designed sunglasses - and they're pretty cool

We can't keep up with Rihanna! Despite being busy promoting her new album, designing for a collaboration with Puma and looking seriously fabulous in some showstopping outfits, the popstar has found time to design a collection for Dior.

It's the second time the Barbados-born beauty has collaborated with the French fashion house, and this new collaboration is entitled 'Rihanna' and consists of a range of sunglasses.





The popstar took inspiration from Star Trek for her new collection





They're pretty incredible – having taken inspiration from Star Trek, the range has a fun, futuristic vibe and we reckon we're bound to see a bevy of A-listers rocking the shades.





Talking to WWD, Rihanna said: "I spent a day at Dior with their eyewear design team. I started by looking through all the archives to see what they've done in the past, then got acquainted with all the news materials.





Rihanna designed the entire collection in just one day!





"I literally sat there and drew and drew until I was happy with the design, and the team illustrated it for me right there and then. We picked materials and colours that same day, and after that it was a matter of weeks before I saw the first prototype."





The range will be in Dior stores at the beginning of June, but will set you back a cool £570 - £1,300! Get saving...





Rihanna looks stunning as she models the collection