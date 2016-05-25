Does Rihanna ever stop working? The Bajan superstar is currently juggling a sell-out world tour with her duties as a creative director at Puma and recently launched an all-denim shoe collection with Manolo Blahnik. Now Rihanna has teamed up with Dior to create a new range of futuristic sunglasses.



The Love on the Brain singer revealed her collection of shades was inspired by Star Trek's La Forge, telling WWD: "I've always been obsessed with his eyewear."

Rihanna has teamed up with Dior for her latest fashion venture

But, for any non-believers, this isn't your typical celebrity collaboration: Rihanna was involved in the creative process from start to finish.



She said: "I spent a day at Dior with their eyewear team. I started by looking through all the archives to see what they've done in the past, then got acquainted with all the new materials. I literally sat there and drew and drew until I was happy with the design, and the team illustrated it for me there and then. We picked materials and colours that same day, and after that it was a matter of weeks before I saw the first prototype."

Her futuristic collection of sunglasses was inspired by Star Trek

If you want to rock Rihanna's sunglasses, they start at £570 for the standard colours and go up to £1325 for the 24-carat gold plated frames. The range will be sold exclusively in Dior stores from next month, but you'd better get some quick as we're sure they're going to fly off the shelves.



Along with her fashion and music projects, it was recently confirmed Rihanna will launch Fenty Beauty with LVMH in September 2017. It will be a full make-up collection, and comes after her sell out collaborations with MAC and the release of seven successful fragrances.



Will you be buying Rihanna's Dior sunglasses? Let us know in the comments box below.