H&M have revealed their latest designer collaboration!

Following the global success of their partnerships with Balmain, Alexander Wang and Stella McCartney, to name just a few, H&M has revealed their latest designer collaboration.



The high street giant will be teaming up with Parisian fashion house KENZO for its annual designer collection.



Known for their vibrant, youthful vibe, KENZO creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon will bring the spirit of the French brand to H&M.







As with the previous collaborations, there will be men and womenswear collection, as well as a selection of accessories.



Speaking about the new partnership, H&M's creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson said: "We can't wait to share with everyone the world of KENZO x H&M, with all of its creativity, fun and love of fashion."

The new logo for the collaboration





KENZO, meanwhile, are equally delighted about joining forces. "With this collaboration with H&M we want to think big, push the boundaries and bring the new energy of KENZO to everyone around the world," said Carol and Humberto.



KENZO x H&M will be available in over 250 selected H&M stores worldwide, as well as online at www.hm.com, from 3rd November 2016.



H&M's last collaboration, with Balmain, sparked worldwide chaos when it launched in November of last year.

Last year's Balmain x H&M collection was a global success





In London, fans had been queueing since 10pm the night before in the hopes of getting their hands on the collection.



And scuffles even broke out between fashionistas in a bid to pick their favourite items. At one point, H&M's flagship store on Regent Street had to close its doors.



"Due to health and safety, the store will now be closed until further notice," read a note on the store's front door.



The brand expects a similar reaction to the KENZO collection – get ready to queue!