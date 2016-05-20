Ashley Graham and Joe Jonas get close in DNCE's new music video

She's one of the hottest models around right now, so it's unsurprising Joe Jonas wanted Ashley Graham to play the leading lady in his new music video. Ashley, 28, stars as Joe's love interest in the clip for DNCE track Toothbrush – and things get pretty steamy.

In the video Joe, 26, looks seriously into Ashley, as they get intimate in an apartment, writhing around on the bed and play fighting.

Photo: © Instagram

Ashley Graham and Joe Jonas get close in his new video

Later on, the besotted-looking pair head to a club, where they can't resist a sneaky kiss on a neon-lit staircase. The video is sure to send temperatures soaring, and it has received huge praise online for featuring 'plus-size' model Ashley.

Ashley was clearly impressed with the end result too, as she later shared a screenshot on Instagram and added the caption: "Can't get enough of the new @DNCE #Toothbrush video!!! @joejonas definitely had to teach me a thing or two on the dance floor. Click the link in my bio for the full!!"

Ashley stars in DNCE's video for Toothbrush

This year has already been one of firsts for Ashley, after she became the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

EXCLUSIVE: ASHLEY GRAHAM TALKS SPORTS ILLUSTRATED COVER

But fans of both Ashley and Joe shouldn't get their hopes up for a new celebrity couple – she's been happily married to videographer Justin Ervin since 2010.

In February this year Joe was linked to stunning model Juliana Herz, and a source at the time told E! News: "He is not looking for anything serious at the moment, but really enjoys her company and she is a fun girl."

