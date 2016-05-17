Being one of the biggest supermodels in the world doesn't stop Gigi Hadid from tucking into a burger every now and then. The 21-year-old confessed she lives by the motto: Eat clean to stay fit, eat a burger to stay sane. And swiftly proved it.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gigi tucked into a burger while discussing her favourite fast food outlet.

Gigi Hadid tucked into a burger on TV

She explained: "The best is JG Melon's, Uptown. It's so simple… they don't try too hard. I had it for dinner last night."



So that's two burgers in as many days for someone who has appeared on 10 Vogue covers, in case you needed any more reason to throw out the salad this evening…



Talking of throwing out salad, Gigi made sure to check for any veggies lurking in her burger before adding: "I don't do tomatoes."

Photo: © Getty Images

Zayn taught his girlfriend how to gamble

Gigi also opened up about her recent 21st birthday celebrations, revealing former One Direction star Zayn, 23, took her to Las Vegas to celebrate.



She continued: "So I didn't actually drink on my 21st birthday. My boyfriend taught me how to play poker the night before we went to Vegas so I won $400… on a $15 poker table, I thought that was pretty good."



But, although she appears to have the gambling gift, Gigi still struggles with the names of the games, and quickly added: "Or blackjack. Sorry, it was blackjack. I'm so nervous I got the wrong game!"



And, discussing her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, Gigi insisted she doesn't think being a model automatically qualifies her to design clothes.



"I just wanted to make clothes for people that follow me and fans of Tommy Hilfiger," she explained. "The collection] kind of brings the East Coast and the West Coast together."