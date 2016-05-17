When it comes to celebrities wearing your clothes, Jennifer Lopez is undoubtedly a big deal – which is why we're not surprised at Rihanna's recent excitement over the superstar rocking her collaboration with shoe designer Manolo Blahnik.



Jennifer, 46, wore Rihanna's 9-5 boots in the video for latest single Ain't Your Mama, and looked her usual fierce self. JLo recently opened up about the shoot, admitting she was very insistent about her footwear.

Jennifer Lopez wore Rihanna's boots for her latest video shoot

She told People: "Rihanna had sent me these amazing boots and I was like, 'These have to be in the video'. They were hard to dance in. Everyone else was dancing in combats and sneakers. I walked out to the set and I was like, 'Nobody wearing heels but me? OK? But we pulled it off'."

Rihanna took to Instagram to share her excitement

Bajan beauty Rihanna took to Instagram after the video dropped to fangirl over Jennifer choosing her design. Posted a screengrab, Rihanna commented: "She wore the 9-5 in a video!!! Mayyyyjor!!! Yaasssss @Jlo Thanks for the support! I'm having such a f*ckin moment knowing that forever I have proof of a bad one like you in my designs!!!"



It seems like everyone is very happy with the situation, then!



Unsurprisingly Rihanna's collaboration with Manolo Blahnik has sold out pretty much everywhere, but if you do manage to locate a pair of the boots be prepared to pay out a hefty sum. The 9-5 retails at more than £2,500 – so we guess we'll stick to admiring Jennifer in them…