Although the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, has unrivalled access to the biggest designers in the world, she is known for championing the high street.



And the royal displayed her love of mixing high end with affordable fashion as she attended the Queen's 90th birthday gala.

The royal looked chic in the red jacket





Sporting a £3,400 white lace Dolce & Gabbana dress, the 34-year-old wrapped up in a £49.99 peacoat jacket from Zara.



The Duchess accessorised with diamond drop earrings that took centre stage thanks to a chic, swept-back chignon.



Kate was sitting next to Prince Philip throughout the spectacular event, which saw some 900 horses, 1,500 performers and a host of celebrity guests take to the stage.

The designer dress was peeking out from under the coat





A parade of the Queen's own horses took to the arena, ridden by, among others, her daughter Princess Anne, the Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor, together with granddaughter Zara Tindall, riding her eventing horse Toytown.



Her family's participation clearly meant a great deal to the monarch, who couldn't help but smile as she watched her loved ones ride out to applause from the crowd.



The two-hour event, held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, took the Queen through the key events in her life - a reminder that she had not only reached a record-breaking reign, but has also been a first-hand witness to some of the most momentous events of the past century.



The Queen arrived with her husband Prince Philip in the Diamond Jubilee Stage coach to a huge cheer from the arena. She was dressed in a green dress with a lace overlay and matching jacket, all created by her dressmaker Angela Kelly, and wearing a turquoise diamond brooch.