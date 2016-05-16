Gigi Hadid declared her love for Zayn Malik with this t-shirt

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's romance seems to be going from strength to strength. And Gigi wants the world to know...

Stepping out in New York on Saturday, the supermodel sported a white t-shirt emblazoned with the caption: "lol ur not zayn malik".

Zayn was clearly pleased with his girlfriend's personalised look



Gigi was attending Drake's Saturday Night Live afterparty while Zayn was in Los Angeles. Clearly appreciative of the gesture, Zayn tweeted a photo of his girlfriend's look.

"Thas ma girl," he captioned the shot of Gigi in an arcade, poised to play air hockey.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala



Gigi is a fan of customising her t-shirts and adding her own words. In July of last year, when the model was dating Joe Jonas, she stepped out sporting a fun message...

"G.I," read her top, a reference to the nickname best friend Cara Delevingne gave her and Joe, 'G.I. Joe'.

Cara had coined the nickname when she posted a snap of the couple on Instagram.

Gigi and former One Direction star Zayn made their red carpet debut earlier this month when they attended the Met Gala in New York together.

They made for quite the handsome couple as they stepped out at the fashion bash, each putting their own fun spin on the theme.

