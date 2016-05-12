Pamela Anderson's son Dylan makes modelling debut

Like mother, like son! Dylan Lee is the latest celebrity offspring to turn his hand to modelling.



Following in the footsteps of Brooklyn Beckham, Rafferty Law and Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber, the 18-year-old has had his modelling debut.

Posing for his first ever magazine spread, in the Nylon May issue, the teenager shows looks right at home in the world of modelling.



In the accompanying interview, he revealed that he has been signed to NEXT Los Angeles model management and that his parents find his career choice amusing.



"I mean, they laugh to be honest with you," he said.

"My dad, since I really like music, he likes that. My mom's always been in the fashion-acting [world], and she thinks it's so funny that it's starting to happen to me."



In a surprise revelation, Dylan said that he has never seen Baywatch, the show that shot his mother to global stardom.



"Honestly, the show Baywatch? I’ve never even seen one episode," he revealed.

"One time we were in Europe somewhere, and they were still running the show. My mom was like, 'What? I didn’t even know that they still did this.' And I was like, 'You know what? I’ve never watched it, and I’m going to keep it that way'."



Dylan has been living away for five years, having attended boarding school in Canada.



"It's in the middle of a forest – it totally looks like Hogwarts," he said.



"My mom did that. When I left, I was kicking and screaming. I hid from her for three hours before my plane ride. Now I think it was so good for me to get out of L.A., because you can get lost.



"A lot of my friends have really successful parents, and they think they can bank on that for the rest of their lives, which they can't. They're like, 'I don't have to go to school.' I ask them, 'What do you do?' and they're like, 'Uh... surf?' You've got to step your game up."