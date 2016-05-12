Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria enjoy fun girl's night in

Long-time best friends Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria looked like they were enjoying themsevles as they relaxed during a fun night in. The glamorous pair have been charing snaps of their time together while enjoying themselves in Cannes.

The two friends, who are currently staying in Cannes for the film festival, posted a hilarious snap on Instagram of the former Spice Girl showing off her incredible flexibility by stretching her leg in the air while dressed in a glamourous monochrome black and white jumpsuit, while Eva lounged in the sofa behind her dressed in a backless mink gown.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The pair were clearly enjoying each other's company

Victoria captioned the photo: "High kicks in Cannes X Good night Cannes X". Eva also shared the photo, accompanied with the applause emojis, presumably in reference to Victoria's impressive pose.

Earlier in the day, the pair giggled as they played on Snapchat while enjoying dinner with celebrity hair stylist and Eva and Victoria's best friend, Ken Paves. In a sped up video, the trio posed with Snapchat app's rabbit ears and nose, and Ken posted a snap of his two best friends posing at the bar at the 69th annual Cannes film festival. He captioned the photo: "Good Night Cannes! My two favorite girls!"

STARS DAZZLE ON OPENING NIGHT OF CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

The group also enjoyed posing in their hotel lobby, as both Victoria and Eva shared slow motions videos of themselves walking towards the camera in their stunning outfits. The former Desperate Housewives star also posted a funny video of herself sticking her leg out as Victoria posed, captioning the video: "Why does Victoria always look so cool?!! #IThoughtWeWereDoingTheSameThing."

Why does Victoria always look so cool?!! #IthoughtWeWereDoingTheSameThing 😂😂😂 A video posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on May 11, 2016 at 1:22pm PDT

Victoria and Eva both looked spectacular during the opening gala night premiere of the film festival, in which Victoria stole the show in the same chic jumpsuit she wore in the Instagram snap, while Eva looked stunning in a white and cream embellished gown.