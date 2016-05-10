Say what you like about Kanye West: there's no denying the man's influence on the fashion industry. His Yeezy clothing collaboration with Adidas gets bigger each season, and every new Boost trainer release sells out within minutes.



Now it appears even Zara has been taking inspiration from the 37-year-old rapper. The high street giant revealed its Streetwise Collection this month – and many have pointed out the striking resemblance to the distinctive Yeezy clothing.

Zara's new Streetwise Collection

In fact, some are going as far as to label Zara's new collection 'Zeezy'.



With the focus very much on stylish comfort, Zara's new collection includes oversized sweats customised with huge holes, slouching jackets and boxy shirts, all in Kanye's familiar neutral palette.



But is it such a bad thing? A Yeezy shirt will set you back almost £300, but the Zara copy is a steal at just over £30, meaning the futuristic designs are available to a much wider audience.

Kanye West showed his Yeezy Season Three collection in February

Kanye previously insisted he makes clothes to appeal to a wide audience, and claimed he would never go high end now, but many of his fans have commented that the Yeezy line is unaffordable to most.



He told Style magazine: "I think high fashion is about elitism and separation, and I am completely opposed to that. If someone was to say, 'Hey, do you want to go to a high-end house now?' I'd absolutely say no. Because I'm only concerned with making beautiful products available to as many people as possible.

"The least I could do is spend my time trying to give other people a piece of the so-called good life. Everyone should have the good life."



Despite this, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian and all of her sisters wore custom Balmain x Yeezy designs to his season three show at Madison Square Gardens in February.



What do you think of Zara's latest collection? Let us know in the comments section below.