It's not the first time she's been forced to defend herself against criticism online, but Khloé Kardashian has now revealed why she sometimes touches up her photos. The 31-year-old confessed that, after being involved in a car accident in her teens, she needed reconstructive surgery on her leg.



Using her blog khloewithak.com, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed she uses Photoshop because the muscles in her right leg never fully recovered from the accident, meaning it is skinnier than her left.

Khloé Kardashian has a genuine reason for editing her photos

In a post titled 'Why I Photoshopped this picture', Khloé says: "Whenever I post a picture of my legs on Instagram, everyone comments on how f**ked up my knee looks. It's because I've had reconstructive surgery, you a**holes!



"My right leg is an inch and a half thinner than my left because my muscles deteriorated and never recovered. It's funny because everyone made a big stink about this Instagram photo because I Photoshopped it. Yes, I did Photoshop it, but I was trying to make my thinner leg look bigger to match my other leg!"



Revealing that even she has body insecurities, Khloé adds: "All I want are big, thick thighs and I hate how skinny my legs are."

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star urged her fans to think before they post

Kim and Kourtney's sister then revealed harrowing details of the car accident, and the recovery process that followed.



Khloé writes: "The reason I've had so many of these surgeries – and always wear a knee brace for my workouts – is because I was in a car accident when I was 16. I was speeding and the other car ran a stop sign. I was wearing my seatbelt but the strap was under my armpit.

"I was in a small Mercedes and it compacted in the wreck. My head and upper body went through the windshield and my legs were stuck under the steering wheel. I was on crutches for six months and had a leg brace that went from my ankle to my upper thigh. I had a neck brace, burns all over my body and had to take showers sitting in a chair."



The Kocktails with Khloé host then urged her social media followers to think before they comment on her pictures in future.