She has enough royal clients to fill a balcony at Buckingham Palace. Not only does Jane Taylor make hats for the Duchess of Cambridge, Sophie Wessex, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and 12-year-old Lady Louise Windsor – but Jane also counts Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg as fans.

Her exquisite hats have also been worn by Beyoncé, Rita Ora and Michelle Dockery while Kate Moss was photographed wearing nothing but one of Jane's straw hats – now known as the "Moss".

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine's royal correspondent Emily Nash, Jane tells how the royals – and the Duchess of Cambridge – have given her business a head start.

"It's a huge honour to work with the Duchess," said Jane Taylor

The 34-year-old's career has gone stellar since Prince William's wife stepped out in a pale pink beaded cocktail hat during the 2012 Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Kate wore another Jane Taylor design for Prince George's christening in 2013 and both she and her sister Pippa chose them for Princess Charlotte's baptism last year.

Of Charlotte's milestone, Jane said: "I was going for a run and I saw a billboard with images flashing up, one of which was of the christening. It was such a shock, I nearly fell into the road."

"It's such a lovely image," she added. "All I can say is that it's a huge honour to work with the Duchess. She's a great ambassador for British fashion."

The milliner also designed the hat Kate wore for Prince George's christening

Jane, 34, designs shapes that are solely for Kate, and "wouldn't ever use them for anyone else for the first two or three years," she said.

The hatmaker is also the go-to milliner for Sophie Wessex. "She's lovely," Jane said of Prince Edward's wife. "She wears everything so well. She gives me a free rein. She just says, 'I need three hats for Ascot – these are my outfits,' which is great."

Sophie Wessex gives Jane "free rein" when it comes to making her hats

Jane, who admits she set her sights on working for the royal family a decade ago, admitted that her first royal commissions were "nerve-wracking" and she worried about what people would say.

"But then I realised I had to just visualise them [royalty] as one of my normal clients and make them feel special and confident and just really worry about them and their outfit," said Jane.

