Victoria Beckham opens up about her Spice Girls' wardrobe

Victoria Beckham was known as the high fashion member of the Spice Girls. And the former singer has revealed how she managed to maintain her expensive designer wardrobe.



"I was always the one that loved fashion and it was quite a result for me because the girls always used to get their clothes for free," she said, speaking to Claudia Winkleman, adding, "that meant there was a lot of budget for me to have my little Gucci dress."

Victoria was speaking at the Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery on Thursday. And there to support the fashion designer was her son Brooklyn.



The 41-year-old shared a snap of herself posing with Brooklyn at the event along an image of her and husband David. "Thank you to everyone who came to hear me speak tonight @nationalportraitgallery @Britishvogue #Vogue100 X This Juergen Teller shot of myself and David brings back memories!! I was pregnant with Brooklyn!! I love u @brooklynbeckham @davidbeckham X VB."

Brooklyn reposted the snap, writing: "So proud listening to my mum speak tonight @national portraitgallery @britishvogue #Vogue100 love this Juergen Teller shot!"



Opening up to Claudia in the candid interview, the mum-of-four revealed that producers used to turn her microphone off when she was singing in the Spice Girls, so just the vocals of her bandmates Geri Halliwell, Mel C, Mel B and Emma Bunton could be heard.

According to the Sun, Victoria said: "They used to turn it off and just let the others sing. I got the last laugh – and now my mic is well and truly on, finally."