Sarah Jessica Parker defends her Met Gala outfit after receiving criticism

Sarah Jessica Parker has defended her outfit choice for the Met Gala after a fashion blogger accused her of not adhering to the theme. The Sex and the City star said she had paid "close attention" to the theme when planning her ensemble for the gala – dubbed the biggest night in the fashion calendar.

The 51-year-old stood out in a sea of futuristic designs and silver sequins in a tailored cream Monse suit paired with the Rampling shoe from her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection. While many praised Sarah for her bold outfit choice, blogger Ivy Marshall named her as one of the stars who had not followed the theme – 'Manus X Machina; Fashion in the age of technology'.

Sarah Jessica Parker has defended her Met Gala outfit

Ivy shared a picture of Sarah alongside Diane Von Furstenberg and Madonna, telling her 2800 Instagram followers that the trio "didn't get the memo".

The post caught the attention of the actress, who wrote a comment defending her outfit choice. "Got the memo. Always welcome thoughts but I'm a stickler for the theme and pay close attention to what it means. Every year with great consideration, research and conviction," Sarah wrote.

The actress was accused of not following the theme

"The understanding of man and machine, how they intersect, when and why is what we considered. Perhaps you weren't aware of the technology used in the details and embellishments of the design.

"Or perhaps you simply didn't like what I wore which is completely fine but you can't accuse me of not paying close attention and adhering to the theme. With respect and warmest regards, sj."

Sarah has revealed the inspiration behind her outfit in New York Times magazine, explaining that it was heavily influenced by the Broadway musical Hamilton. The actress explained that she wanted it to be about "the technology of thought, of application, of fabrication. The technology of the hand and the machine," rather than "physical technology".