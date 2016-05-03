Supermodel duo Cindy Crawford and Kendall Jenner take Met Gala by storm

Two supermodels from two different generations came together on Sunday night at the Met Gala.



Cindy Crawford and Kendall Jenner united as they hit the fashion bash, posing up a storm together on the red carpet.



Both were dazzling – Cindy wore a disco ball-inspired silver mesh-panelled gown by Balmain while Kendall rocked a daring cut-out Atelier Versace gown in shimmering blue and white.

Cindy and Kendall made for quite the model pairing



The pair's joint appearance comes just days after Kendall admitted she admires Cindy’s life.



"Seeing models like Cindy Crawford and Gisele live chill but extremely fortunate and blessed lives seems like exactly what I would want," wrote Kendall in a post of her website, KendallJ.com.



"Hearing Kylie mention what she sees her life like at 30 – on a farm with kids – got me thinking about my own life in 10 years, which weirdly gave me a strong urge to play The Sims."

The ladies dazzled in Balmain and Atelier Versace



She added: "If I were building my perfect world on the game, this is how it would look: I'd have a beautiful, secluded house in Malibu with a gorgeous husband and a couple of kids. Even though I love dogs, I don't want to be overwhelmed so I'd probably just have one. I'd definitely want a horse, too, so I could ride whenever I wanted."



Kendall's comments came after former model Rebecca Romijn stated that she and fellow model Gigi Hadid are not "true supermodels".



"No one has proven yet that numbers of followers translates to revenue," said the former Victoria's Secret angel on Entertainment Tonight.



"So it is frustrating. I know a lot of people – legitimate fashion people – can't stand it. Hate it that these, you know social media stars are now the supermodels in fashion. They are not true supermodels."