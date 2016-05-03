Baby bump becomes Met Gala's best accessory!

In the 2016 Met Gala's sea of silver sequins, there was one accessory that really stole the show: baby bumps.



Kerry Washington, Emily Blunt and Olivia Wilde showed off their babies on board in a parade of stunning, form-fitting gowns.



Arriving arm in arm, Emily and Olivia both showcased their blossoming bumps in slinky Michael Kors gowns.

Emily, who revealed her pregnancy with husband John Krasinski at the end of January, chose a royal-blue number with long sleeves and a flared skirt.



The 32-year-old told C magazine how different her second pregnancy has been, saying, "The first pregnancy is the most self-indulgent thing in the world because you get massages and prenatal yoga and hypnotherapy DVDs. During this one I forget that I'm even pregnant. I'm hoisting my two-year-old [Hazel] around!"



Olivia, who shared an adorable Instagram snap with toddler Otis to announce her second pregnancy with Jason Sudeikis, dazzled in a halter-neck dress slung from a thick silver choker. The black fabric featured round silver adornments and she anchored the look with black platform heels. The Vinyl star, 32, and her gal pal Emily both wore their hair in sleek ponytails.



Kerry, meanwhile, debuted a shock of purple hair along with her new baby bump. Reports swirled earlier on Sunday that Kerry could be expecting her second child with husband Nnamdi Asomugha.

Over the weekend, the Scandal star attended the White House Correspondents' dinner with her Jimmy Choo clutch strategically placed over her stomach, but when she arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York she was ready to share her joyous news.



Clad in a black, sequin-embellished Marc Jacobs gown with a thigh-high slit, the 39-year-old cradled her latest curve with hands clad in long sheer polka-dot gloves. The mother of one topped off the look with a full head of purple curls.



Blake Lively is another Met Gala attendee thought to be expecting. There have been rumours over the past few weeks that the star is pregnant with her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively is rumoured to be pregnant with her second child