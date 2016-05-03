Out now: The new issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly

One of the most exciting parts of my job is the opportunity to showcase new talent. When I first saw American actress Elena Kampouris on screen in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, I just knew she was going to be a star.



The film may have reunited the original cast, but it was 18-year-old half-Greek, New Jersey-born Elena playing Nia Vardalos's rebellious daughter Paris, who blew me away – and, I'm sure, cinemagoers everywhere.





I'm delighted to feature her on HFM's cover this month – her very first magazine cover – and to be able to report that she's one of the most refreshing and engaging young women I've met in this business in a long time.



So, it's that time of year again when we all start to stress about what to wear to weddings, garden parties and any formal event that's likely to involve the outdoors. We've selected the best occasionwear looks to make your decision easier – from the sleekest trouser suits to the prettiest sheer frocks.





We've also put together a super-comprehensive guide to everything denim – a trend that just keeps on giving. Whether you're looking to customise your jacket, invest in frayed hemlines or keen to know the hot new cuts, we've got it covered.



As part of getting to know you, our valued reader, we'd like to invite you to take part in an Instagram competition. All you need to do is snap a fun photo of your copy of HFM and tag us on Instagram (@hellofashion_uk), including the hashtag #HowIReadMyHFM and the best pic will appear on this page next month. Good luck!



Juliet Herd

PS: We’d love to hear what you think of HFM – tweet us @hellofashion_uk



