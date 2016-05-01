All you need to know about Princess Charlotte's adorable birthday shoot outfits

Princess Charlotte looked simply adorable in the four photographs released to celebrate her 1st birthday, which falls on Monday. For the cute snaps, the little princess showed off two different outfits, her first blue dress, which she wore with a matching bow and cashmere cardigan, and another pink number which she combined with a recycled pink cardigan.

The cherubic princess's gorgeous blue dress is by small-town Spanish designer m&h, who has already designed several dresses worn by William and Kate's daughter. The brand specialises in baby and children's clothing and has shops in Valladolid, Madrid and Valencia. Thankfully for parents wanting to imitate her royal cuteness's style for their own children, they will be able to buy the garments online very soon when their website launches.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Princess Charlotte's blu dress from m&h

The blue floral print dress, which costs the equivalent of £23, was accessorised with a navy blue bow by Amaia Kids, which costs a modest £2.50, and a luxurious white cashmere cardigan from Olivier Baby and Kids which retails at £64.

The princess looked adorable in the photos taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge

The second dress, a flower printed pink dress which has not been identified, is accessorised with a recycled pink knitted cardigan by m&h and pink bow by Amaia Kids.

Both of the princess's pretty looks are completed with a pair of navy pre-walker 'Emma' shoes from Children Salon, which cost £29, and with blue and pink tights, both from Amaia Kids which cost £11 each.

A toy and a book also made an appearance in the photos. The brightly coloured stroller with alphabet blocks that the Princess is using to help her walk is from Pintoy, while the book she is holding in another snap is the popular sound and action book, The Wheels on the Bus by David Ellwand.