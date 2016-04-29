Victoria Beckham is making sure nobody forgets she is the queen of glam. The fashion designer took a break from business this week to take part in a photo shoot, and shared some behind the scenes snaps of her in the hair and make-up chair.



Dressed in a very comfortable-looking white robe and matching slippers, the 42-year-old gave us serious VB '07 vibes with her long wavy extensions. Remember when she was head WAG and ruled over all of Madrid? Those were the days…

Victoria Beckham took fans behind the scenes of her latest photo shoot

Mum-of-four Victoria captioned the first shot: "Happy Friday!!! Getting ready for a shoot!!X Thank u @lisaeldridgemakeup and @tinadidit X kisses VB". The former Spice Girl then posted a snap of her tucking into some pre-shoot food, still looking amazing even with her hair in rollers.



She wrote: "Lunch time! Eggs on toast and avocado. Exciting shoot today with @ellenvonunworth Kisses from London X VB #lovingmydressinggown".

Even in a robe and slippers she looked amazing!

It's been a busy week for Victoria, but she managed to combine work and family time by enlisting eldest son Brooklyn, 17, to help at her London boutique.



She shared a photo showing her proudly cuddling up to Brooklyn, and added: "I love having my family with me at work. Late night at Victoria Beckham Dover St London. @brooklynbeckham @davidbeckham Wearing my favourite VB shoes! X VB".



It's great to see Victoria looking so happy at work, especially after her manager's comments about how unhappy she was in the Spice Girls.



Speaking at the Business Innovation Awards in LA recently, Simon Fuller said: "She never felt comfortable. Even in the Spice Girls – it was great fun, she was in the world's biggest girl group for two or three years – but she didn't feel comfortable.



"She could sing pretty well, she could dance pretty well, but she always felt uncomfortable."