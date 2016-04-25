Gigi Hadid celebrates milestone birthday with boyfriend Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid turned 21 on Saturday, and made sure to celebrate her milestone birthday with someone very special – her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The former One Direction member travelled to Malibu beach to enjoy the weekend with his girlfriend, also bringing his mum and his three sisters.

Zayn with his mum and three sisters



Taking to Instagram, Zayn shared several snaps of the weekend. One showed himself posing with his mum Tricia and sisters Doniya, Waliyha and Safaa. "Chillin with the fam," he captioned the shot.

He posted another picture that gave a glimpse of the birthday girl as she climbed rocks in a swimsuit, with a towel wrapped around her waist. Zayn is spotted in front with Gigi's sister Bella.

The singer gave fans a glimpse of the birthday girl



Bella was wearing a black swimsuit emblazoned with 'Gigi', calling herself her sister's '#1 fan' on Instagram.

Gigi shared a number of photos from her fun-filled birthday weekend, showing her with her siblings.

Gigi also celebrated her birthday with her siblings



She also took to Snapchat to give fans a glimpse inside the celebrations – which included Taylor Swift!

Gigi shared a video of Taylor presenting her with the cake, captioning the shot: "I love you."

The star posted this on her Snapchat account



She also posted an image of Calvin and Taylor together, jokingly writing: "Coachella thired-wheeling."

BFF Taylor Swift gave Gigi this stunning cake

