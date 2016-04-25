The George effect in full force! One robe sold every second after adorable royal is snapped greeting Obama

He's only two years old, but the influence that Prince George already has in the fashion industry is quite incredible.



After being spotted greeting President Obama wearing a white monogrammed dressing gown from My 1st Years, demand for the item was off the charts.

CLICK TO ENLARGE PHOTOS

Prince George looked adorable as he greeted President Obama





The brand told us that after the dressing gown was identified, it sold out on the website in just 60 seconds!



The traffic on the website was up by 500 per cent, while sales of the robe were up by a staggering 750 per cent.



At the peak, My 1st Years were selling one robe every second.



While the blue robe was the standout seller, pink robes were still very much in demand, with their sales increasing by 300 per cent.

Demand for the dressing gown has been off the charts





Speaking about the royal seal of approval, founder Daniel Price said: "We are thrilled that Prince George chose to wear our robe when meeting President Obama at Kensington Palace.



"Our website sales for the garment were up by 750 per cent on the Saturday after the photos were released, and it sold out pretty much immediately. "At peak, we were selling a robe every second, and 50 per cent of the orders were made in the USA."



He added that this has been a "wonderful moment" for the brand and one that "we look back on fondly for years to come."