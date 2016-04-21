Eva Longoria is hot on the fashionable heels of best friend Victoria Beckham and will launch her own collection later this year! The 41-year-old will release a line through US retailer The Limited, which will be available to shop from 15 August.



Actress Eva's line will be stocked in 250 stores across America – but UK fashion bunnies shouldn't worry as you'll also be able to buy it online. According to reports she's focused mainly on denim and body-con dresses, but the range will also include casual T-shirts and leggings.

Eva Longoria will debut her own fashion line in August

Speaking previously to WWD, Eva, the ex-Desperate Housewives star revealed she's been sewing since she was a little girl, which makes her something of an expert on the fit of clothes.



Eva explained: "I learned to sew as a kid. At first, all I could sew was straight lines – curtains, pillows, duvets. That's why I started my JCPenny home line. But if it had a sleeve or arm or leg, I was like, 'No.'

Close friend Victoria Beckham already has her own successful line

"When I was in high school, I would go to Jo-Ann fabrics and get scrap fabric and patterns on sale to practice with. That's how I learned to cut on the bias."



And Eva's sewing experience means The Limited are confident their customers will love the new designs. CEO Diane Ellis said: "Because she's a sewer, Eva is astute with aspects of fit; she knows what's complimentary to the body. We did some research on our client, who's a sophisticated professional, and we were amazed at her response to how much she saw Eva as a strong woman activist who leads in all aspects of life."

No doubt Eva has asked 42-year-old Victoria for advice, following the huge success of the former Spice Girl's eponymous fashion brand.