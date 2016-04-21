At first glance, Princess Charlotte appears to be reusing one of her old dresses as she poses for a new portrait with the Queen, which was released to celebrate Her Majesty's 90th birthday. Charlotte looks to be wearing the same pink frock that she wore in December for her first solo photoshoot.

However, HELLO! Online can reveal that the cherubic young royal is in fact wearing a new – but very similar – printed dress. The frock is made by the same small-town Spanish designer m&h, which specialises in baby and children's clothing.

It comes from the shop's autumn-winter collection and cost the equivalent of £23.50, but is currently sold out.

While both of Charlotte's dresses feature a pretty floral pattern, the distinctive difference is that Charlotte's new frock is finished with a colourful collar. Her solo portrait dress featured a white collar.

It is thought that Charlotte's Spanish nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo bought the dress in the city of Valladolid, in northwestern Spain, at the same time that she purchased the royal's other pink dress.

Businesswoman Margarita Pato Cid set up her family business in Valladolid and has since opened two branches in Madrid and one in Valencia. All of her shops are in Spain. She is set to launch a new baby clothing website in a couple of weeks.

Several customers from the nearby town of Palencia travel to Valladolid to visit the store, and as royal nanny Maria hails from Palencia, it is thought that she bought the dress for her young charge.

Each piece of m&h clothing is made by hand, using fabric from Spain. Shop owner Margarita only makes a few pieces of each item, so Charlotte's dress is almost one-of-a-kind, but her business partner Borja Echevarría has said the item can be replicated for eager customers if they still have the same fabric.

George has previously worn Spanish brand Fina Ejerique

Charlotte's cardigan is from a Spanish childrenswear boutique based in London, Pepa & Co. The classic beige piece is £21, down from £42, and is currently available in a few sizes.

As for the Princess' big brother George, the two-year-old is wearing a blue wool blend knitted cardigan by another Spanish designer, Fina Ejerique.

"The first time [William and Kate] chose our designs, it was a big surprise," said product manager Ana Pérez Ejerique.

"It's a real honour to see them again in the new photos, because it means that the British royal family trusts us and Spanish fashion. It's likely that George's cardigan was bought in one of the shops in the UK that sells our brand. It looks like the royals like our style, which makes us feel very proud."

George completed his look with his trusty £37 navy Start Rite Jo shoes, which are currently out of stock, and his Amaia Kids £7 ribbed knee socks.