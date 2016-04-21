50 celebrities you need to follow on Snapchat
Snapchat is the hottest app out there at the moment, allowing users to share short videos and photos that disappear after a few seconds, and celebs love sharing these brief insights into their lives just as much as anyone else.
With more and more famous faces joining the incredibly popular social media platform that allows you to add funny graphics and captions to your photos, here are all the usernames you need to add to catch the quick and funny looks into your favourite celebrity's lives...
KylieJenner
@KylizzleMyNizzl
Kylie is a huge fan ofSnapchat
KendallJenner
@KendallJenner
Khloe Kardasian
@KhloeKardashian
Kim Kardashian
@KimKardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
@KourtneyKardash
Rob Kardashian
@RobPhuckedMe
Rihanna
@Rihanna
Chrissy Teigen
@ChrissyTeigen
Nick Jonas
@JickNonas
Nick keeps his fans updated
Miley Cyrus
@MileyCyrus
Rebel Wilson
@RebelWilsonSnap
Jennifer Lopez
@JLoBTS
Ariana Granda
@moonlightbae
Selena Gomez
@SelenaGomez
Justin Bieber
@RickTheSizzler
Cara Delevingne
@CaraDevilQueen
Calvin Harris
@CalvinHarris
John Boyega
@JBoyega
John Legend
@JohnLegend
Gigi Hadid
@ItsGigiHadid
Gigi playfully posted a snap with messy hair
Lady Gaga
@LadyGaga
Eva Longoria
@RealEvaLongoria
Demi Lovato
@TheDDLovato
Jessica Alba
@JessicaMAlba
Alexa Chung
@ChungAlexa
Zayn Malik
@Zayn
Miranda Kerr
@MirandaKerr
Chris Pratt
@ChrisPrattSnap
Kate Hudson
@KHudSnaps
Reese Witherspoon
@SnapsByReece
Pixie Geldof
@HiyaPixie
Jared Leto
@JaredLeto
Avicii
@timbling
One Direction
@onedirection
Fleur East
@fleur.east
Bella Hadid
@BabyBells777
Caroline Flack
@FlickFlack
Niall Horan
@NiallHoran
Perrie Edwards
@PerrieSnap
Jade Thirlwall
@JustJadeAmelia
Ed Sheeran
@TeddysDayToday
Ed jokes around on the app
Jamie Laing
@JamieLaing
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
@Leigh-AnnePinn
Lucy Watson
@ImLucyWatson
Nick Grimshaw
@HiyaGrimmy
Marvin Humes
@MarvinHumes1
Megan Trainor
@MTrainor22
John Mayer
@JohnTheKangaroo
Hilary Duff
@OhHeyHilary
Shay Mitchell
@OfficialShayM
Ashley Benson
@Benzo33
