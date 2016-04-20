Daisy Ridley is on a mission to banish the myths of social media. We all know the pain of scrolling through Instagram to be confronted with dozens of selfies, showing off beautiful skin, perfect lighting and stunning destinations.



But Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress Daisy, 24, has had enough. She posted a picture of her own face, and added: "I woke up like this #nofilter #nomakeup". But all was not as it seemed.

Daisy Ridley hit back at unachievable social media goals

Confessing that she was in fact wearing make-up and had enhanced the photo with selfies, she wrote: "Three of these statements aren't true. Social media is great but also a bit scary cause what people post is the most filtered, most cleverly chosen and cleverly edited moments of their lives.



"And self-esteem is a huge issue for people around the world. My skin isn't great so I don't post no make-up selfies, much as I'd like to; I have a trainer urging me on in workouts and don't include all the times I say 'I can't do it' and I don't smile all the time but I like to share the pictures where I am."

Last month she responded perfectly to a fan's invitation to his school dance

Daisy added: "But I actually do love myself, I try to think good thoughts always and am surrounded by the most wonderful people, so I'm keeping it balanced (like the Force, obvs). Just thought I'd say."



Unsurprisingly the photo went down a storm with her followers, and has since been liked more than 240,000 times.

The London-born star is totally winning at social media lately, and last month she replied to fan who used YouTube to ask her to his school dance.



Politely declining his invitation, Daisy shared a handwritten note which read: "Thank you so much for that brilliant invite to your formal. Unfortunately I'm locked in an intense staring competition with Luke Skywalker, somewhere in the middle of the galaxy, so won't be able to make it!"