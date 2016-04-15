Attending her first engagement in Bhutan, the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, paid a special tribute to her host country with her outfit choice.



The royal wore a wool cape from Paul & Joe that she paired with a traditional Kira-style woven from fabric sourced in Bhutan.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Kate looked stunning in the traditional outfit





The skirt was made by local weaver Kelzang Wangmo, who explained the incredible effort that went into creating the item to the Telegraph.



It normally takes five people three months to create the fabrics, which are woven by silk and have a price tag of around $1,500.

SEE ALL OF KATE'S TOUR OUTFITS



The reason for the length of time needed to create a similar skirt is due to the fact that they are made by hand, with no use of machinery. Kelzang said she and her team rely on traditional techniques from making the texture to dyeing the material.

The skirt was designed by local weaver Kelzang Wangmo





Although Kelzang is delighted that the Duchess chose to wear the skirt, she had no idea it was going to happen.



But Kelzang is no stranger to royalty – she often creates pieces for the Bhutan royal family, namely the Queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema.



Known as the 'Kate Middleton of the Himalayas', Jetsun has a huge influence in the Bhutan fashion world.





This was Mrs Wangmo's reaction when we told her the news: pic.twitter.com/mbgdAKemp1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 14, 2016







"Usually royal families request silk, because it's something expensive and of great value, and so they wear silk," said Kelzang.



"Jetsun on occasion will wear intricate patterns, with expensive fabrics, but usually she wears simple Kira designs. In Bhutan, she is pretty much a model. People want to wear what she wears and like to copy her patterns."



Sounds familiar...!



