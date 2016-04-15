The Victoria's Secret Angels are excited about Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel being pregnant at the same time

The Victoria’s Secret Angels are eagerly anticipating the arrival of two new members later this year. With Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo expecting their first children, fellow VS models Martha Hunt, Taylor Hill and Elsa Hosk can't wait to meet the group's newest potential Angels-in-training.



"We’re excited to see the baby angels' faces,” Martha told HELLO! in New York City on Tuesday, while revealing the brand's new Bralette collection to show "No Padding is Sexy Now!"

Martha Hunt, Elsa Hosk and Taylor Hill are excited about their friends' Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel's pregnancies





Taylor echoed her friend’s excitement admitting that she “can’t wait” for the little bundles of joy to make their debut. "I’m so excited," she said, adding that Candice and Behati are "already so adorable and so cute."



Candice announced her pregnancy in March, sharing an Instagram photo of her stomach. She captioned the sweet announcement, "Agora e #barrigapositiva ! #babyangel," which translated means "Now and #positivebelly."

Candice showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram





Meanwhile, Adam Levine confirmed the news that he and his wife were expecting earlier this month by posting a poolside picture of Behati and her baby bump.



Discussing the pair’s pregnancies, Elsa shared with HELLO!, "I’m so happy for them. They’re pregnant at the same time!" She added, "I can’t imagine [being pregnant with my best friend], that’s like the best planning ever. I don’t know if they planned it or not but it’s such an awesome thing .”

Candice and Behati are both expecting their first babies





As for whether the Angels will throw a joint baby shower for their friends, Martha admitted, “We should! That’s a good idea. [laughs].That’s a very good idea.”



Candice, who according to Elsa is currently traveling, took to her Instagram on April 12 to share a photo of her growing baby bump. Flaunting her pregnancy body in a green bikini, the expectant mom wrote, “Getting the Tum in the the sun.”

Elsa Hosk at the launch