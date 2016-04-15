Cara Delevingne wants to speak out about mental illness

Cara Delevingne recently opened up about her struggles with depression, claiming that it greatly affected her during her modelling career. The 23-year-old star now she wants to encourage others to speak up about it too.

Speaking to E! while promoting her new movie Suicide Squad, the model turned actress revealed her true feelings towards mental illness. She said: "Mental illness goes unseen, but hopefully I don't want it to be unheard. I want to speak up about it."

Cara revealed how depression affects her friends and family as well as herself

"A lot of people I've loved in my life suffer from [depression], including myself," she continued. "One of the main things is talking about it, using your voice."

Cara revealed that she had been suffering from depression in a series of tweets back in March while shutting down rumours that she had permanently quit modelling. She wrote: "Can we set the record straight. I never said I was quitting modelling. I do not blame the fashion industry for anything. I suffer from depression and was a model during a particularly rough patch of self hatred.

"I am so lucky for the work I get to do but I used to work to try and escape and just ended up completely exhausting myself. I am focusing on filming and trying to learn how to not pick apart my every flaw. I am really good at that. Okay.... Rant over. Just wanted to clarify and word vomit a little."

The model sparked rumours that she had left modelling for good after she wrote an open letter in Motto magazine where she revealed how the modelling industry had affected her mental health. She wrote: "I worked hard to be accepted by the fashion community in ways beyond my physical appearance.

"In no time, though, I found myself surrendering to the industry’s approval process... As a result, I lost sight of myself and what it meant to be happy, what it meant to be successful. I think it all stemmed from a deep-down feeling of wanting people to like me and love me."