The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, was faced with a gruelling six-hour hike to a monastery on Friday morning.



So it's no wonder the royal needed a little help from her glam squad. Knowing that she was to be photographed after her trek, Kate's stylist and hairdresser joined her and Prince William on the six-hour trip.

Amanda Cook Tucker, Natasha Archer and her boyfriend Chris Jackson





Natasha Archer, who is Kate's stylist and PA, was spotted walking with her hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker and Sophie Agnew, assistant to the Duchess's Private Secretary. Natasha's boyfriend Chris Jackson also joined the trek.

Amanda would likely be on hand to restyle Kate's hair following the trek, while Natasha may have taken some extra clothing for the Duchess just in case.

It's no surprise to see Amanda accompanying Kate on the tour – the famed hairdresser, who has styled Kate's locks for years, has joined the royal on previous tours and even visited the hospital shortly after Prince George was born in 2013 to help style the new mum's tresses into chic, tousled waves.



Natasha, meanwhile, was appointed Kate's stylist shortly after the royal announced her second pregnancy. Since, she is credited with upping the 'it factor' of Kate's wardrobe.

She has encouraged the Duchess to experiment a bit more with her outfits, while also ensuring that Kate stays true to her style-icon status.



Natasha formed part of Kate's close entourage during the Australia and New Zealand tour two years ago so we were expecting to see her accompany the royal couple.