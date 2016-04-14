Kate goes casual for dinner with King of Bhutan

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, rounded off her day of engagements in Bhutan with a private dinner with the King of Bhutan.

The royal kept it casual in a floaty maxidress from Tory Burch, an American designer. The gown is a classic column shape and embroidered with jewel-toned flowers and beading.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

kate-middleton-dinner-bhutan2-

Kate looked casual yet chic in the flowy maxidress



She topped off the look with a burnt orange shawl and black strappy sandals with a small heel.

SEE ALL OF KATE’S TOUR OUFITS

It was Kate's third outfit of the day. Landing in Bhutan in the morning, the stylish royal stepped off the plane in a pale yellow gold coat dress by Emilia Wickstead – a go-to piece from her enviable wardrobe.

kate-middleton-dinner-bhutan3-

The royal couple were heading off to a private dinner with the King of Bhutan



The last time Kate wore the garment was back in 2012, when she attended the Order of the Thistle ceremony in Edinburgh.

Shortly after, Kate embarked on her first engagement in Bhutan. Arriving at an archery event with husband Prince William, the 34-year-old looked typically stunning in a Paul & Joe top paired with a skirt made from material woven and sourced in Bhutan.

kate-middleton-dinner-bhutan1-

The royal topped off the look with a shawl and black strappy sandals



It was woven by local weaver Kelzan Wangmo.

Kate topped off the look with £3,900 lavender Amethyst pear and oval drop earrings from Kiki McDonough and her trusty nude heels.

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below