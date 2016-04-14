Olsen twins spark Instagram meltdown

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may be queens of the fashion industry, but they have only just indulged in this generation's biggest trend: the selfie. The famous twins shared the photo after taking over makeup chain Sephora's Instagram.

Their black and white photo, which has already racked up over 56 thousand likes, shows the 29-year-olds posing in matching sunglasses with tousled hair. The pair captioned the photo: "First public selfie ever."

Mary-Kate and Ashley posed for their first ever public selfie earlier this week

Mary-Kate and Ashley are usually notoriously private, even inspiring an art exhibit dedicated to photos of them hiding from paparazzi, and so this rare glimpse into their lives was met with enthusiasm by fans. One user wrote: "they nailed it obviously," while another wrote: "they scored the jackpot with this one."

The twins are currently promoting their new brand Elizabeth and James, and shared a second photo of themselves looking fresh-faced on their brand's Instagram account with the caption: "it's happening. Ashley and Mary-Kate are joining Instagram.....for one day. They're taking over @Sephora… to give you a look into their day as Designers and Creative Directors of #elizabethandjames."

The fashion moguls also head up designer brand The Row, which won the Womenswear Designer of the Year award by the CFDA in 2015.

The twins looked fresh faced in their black and white photos

The former child actors have been focused on their fashion careers after appearing in their last film, New York Minute, in 2004. The couple were recently expected to reprise their famous role as Michelle Tanner in the Full House revival, but they turned it down. According to executive producer Bob Boyett, they no longer enjoy being in front of the camera.

He told People magazine: "Ashley said, 'I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17 and I don't feel comfortable acting.'"



"Mary-Kate said, 'It would have to be me because Ash doesn't want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us."