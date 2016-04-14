The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton turned to one of her favourite designers for her highly-anticipated arrival in Bhutan on Thursday. With temperatures considerably cooler in the mountain kingdom than in India, the stylish royal stepped off the plane in a soft yellow gold coat dress by Emilia Wickstead – a go-to piece from her enviable wardrobe.



The last time Kate wore the garment was back in 2012, when she attended the Order of the Thistle ceremony in Edinburgh. Back then, she teamed the coat dress with a £99 handwoven straw beret hat in latte by Luton-based milliner Whiteley, a pair of £495 Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings and chocolate suede shoes by British designer Emmy Scarterfield.

Duchess Kate stepped off the plane in Bhutan in a favourite Emilia Wickstead dress

Her appearance in Bhutan was all together less formal. With her hair worn down around her shoulders, the Duchess accessorised with some familiar LK Bennett pieces, including her LK Bennett 'Fern' pumps and the LK Bennett 'Natalie' straw clutch bag.



She had also made a slight adjustment to the dress itself, adding a matching belt to cinch in her waist.



Speaking back in 2012, designer Emilia revealed that the £1200 dress was bespoke, and had taken six weeks to complete for the Duchess.

She was last pictured wearing the coat dress back in 2012

The British royals will stay in Bhutan for two days, during which time they will meet the 'William and Kate of the Himalayas', King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema.



So far, Kate has impressed with her thoughtful sartorial choices on the tour, choosing a cheerful selection of both British and Indian designers, and fans will be eager to see this continue during her time in Bhutan.



Helping to ensure Kate looks her best on the tour are a skilled team working hard behind the scenes. The Duchess has been accompanied on the tour by her longtime hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker, as well as has her PA and stylist Natasha Archer.



Natasha, who was appointed Kate's stylist shortly after the royal announced her second pregnancy, has been credited with upping the 'it factor' of Kate's wardrobe.



She has encouraged the Duchess to experiment a bit more with her outfits, while also ensuring that Kate stays true to her style-icon status.