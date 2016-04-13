Rihanna has come a long way since the days of Pon de Replay; over a decade after bursting onto the scene with her catchy debut single, the Barbadian beauty is an international superstar, fashion icon and shrewd businesswoman, with an empire worth an estimated £100 million.

Rihanna will star in a new documentary, giving fans a glimpse into her life

The 28-year-old isn't one to shy away from the public eye, and shares almost every aspect of her life on social media, but a new documentary has been confirmed, which will allegedly take a look behind the Instagram filters and show the real Rihanna.



Director Peter Berg created the 45 minute programme through new production company Film 45 and, according to Deadline, promises it will be an "unfiltered look into Rihanna's life and how she's ascended to become a global icon."



Rihanna first worked with Peter when she starred in 2012 movie Battleship, which he also directed.

The singer has changed a lot since her 2005 debut

Peter has released a teaser for the new film on his website, which includes the message: "Follow this true international superstar as she navigates life as an artist, businesswoman and humanitarian, while contending with the inherent pressure of artistic freedom.



"[The film] provides a glimpse into the evolution of one of the world's most well-known pop artists."



It's stated on the website that the film is 'coming soon', although no official release date has been announced.



In 2015 Rihanna opened up about taking control of her career, and specifically the turn in musical direction that came with third album Good Girl Gone Bad. She told NME: "I have a way of breaking the rules even when I don't intend to. You have to let people be who they are – you have to believe that that's going to be the best version of them."