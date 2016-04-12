Proving that even pregnancy won't stop a Victoria's Secret model from looking amazing, Candice Swanepoel has shared a gorgeous photo of her cradling her tiny bump. The 27-year-old announced her pregnancy on Instagram last month, and is keeping fans up-to-date on her journey to motherhood.



South African beauty Candice is making the most of the whether wherever she is, and slipped into a green bikini which she accessorised with a simple gold pendent.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Candice Swanepoel shared a new bump selfie

Captioning the shot, Candice wrote: "Today was a good day".



In August 2015 she announced her engagement to Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, and this is their first child together. Candice also used a picture to break the news they were expecting, sharing a cute black and white picture of Hermann with his hand on her bump.



Candice added the comment: "Agora e #barrigapositiva ! #babyangel", which translates from Portuguese as 'Now, positive stomach'.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are thought to be expecting

At the time, a source close to the couple told E! News: "They are very happy, they plan to spend the summer in New York."



And, following rumours Candice's fellow Angel Behati Prinsloo is expecting her first child with Maroon 5's Adam Levine, the source claimed they're excited to be pregnant at the same time.

HOLIDAY INSPIRATION: WHERE THE MODELS WENT LAST YEAR

They continued: "Candice and Behati are best friends and they are not far apart from each other in pregnancy due to dates. They both have been experiencing the first stages of being pregnant together and are happy to have each other who understand. They can't wait to be mommies!"