The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, hit another sartorial high on Tuesday as she joined her husband to meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The elegant royal chose a feminine but modern design in a beautiful jade green by one of her favourite designers, Alice Temperley, for the event. She completed her look with a pair of nude heels and her LK Bennett 'Natalie' straw clutch bag.



The 100 per cent cotton dress features a high mock neck, fitted waist and a fluted midi hem – a silhouette favoured by the Duchess. Fans of the Temperely Desdemona Lace Dress can get their hands on the garment for £795.00.

Kate looked stylish and elegant in a jade Alice Temperley dress

It's the second time Kate has worn an Alice Temperely creation on the royal tour. On Sunday, she stepped out for a garden party in Delhi to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday in a stylish crop top and skirt ensemble.



The Duchess has so far impressed with her thoughtful sartorial tributes to India, and the garden party was no exception. The black and white outfit, titled Delphia, featured opulent embroidery motifs of Indian Chintz and lattice – the top retails at £1,995 while the skirt has a price tag of £1,995.

The design features a fitted waist and a fluted midi hem

Kate previously wore a striking sari-inspired Jenny Packham gown in a dazzling blue to a Bollywood gala on Sunday evening, and earlier that same day chose a striking mid-length pink and green chiffon dress by local Mumbai designer Anita Dongre.

The Temperley Desdemona dress retails for £795.00

An aide revealed that the Duchess was keen to fly the flag for local fashion during the trip. "She wanted to wear a local designer at the earliest possible opportunity," they said, adding that the choice of dress was "a tribute to Mumbai's wonderful design talent".