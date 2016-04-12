Exciting news, fashion fans! The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, opted for another Indian-inspired ensemble for day three of the royal tour in India. But this particular look comes with a very affordable price tag...

The long-sleeved floral-printed maxi dress in question is from budget brand Glamorous and costs £50! Kate looked as elegant as ever in the gown for a morning of engagements in Delhi with her husband Prince William. With its floating floor-length skirt and paired with flat suede shoes, the design was the perfect choice for the oppressive 30°C heat.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stylish in a red patterned maxi dress

Fashion fans noted that the Duchess had once again championed the British high street by wearing Russell & Bromley XPresso pointed flat shoes in blush suede. The shoes, which retail for £175, will undoubtedly be in high demand as "the Kate effect" comes into force.

Kate completed the look with drop earrings and wore her long brunette hair twisted away from her face and falling into loose waves.

The Duchess accessorised with Russell & Bromley shoes

The Duke and Duchess paid a visit to children's charity Salaam Baalak in Delhi before meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a private lunch. Their visit will continue with a trip to Kaziranga National Park in the state of Assam on Tuesday afternoon.

Kate's colourful ensemble continues the considered fusion of both British and Indian designs she has displayed during the first two days of her tour. The Duchess has wowed with her fashion choices, which included a £3,000 Alice Temperley ensemble for Monday evening's garden party held in honour of the Queen's upcoming 90th birthday.

Kate's hair was twisted away from her face in loose waves

The 34-year-old also wore a mid-length pink and green chiffon dress by Mumbai designer Anita Dongre during day one of the royal tour.



An aide revealed that the Duchess was keen to fly the flag for local fashion during the trip. "She wanted to wear a local designer at the earliest possible opportunity," they said, adding that the choice of dress was "a tribute to Mumbai's wonderful design talent."