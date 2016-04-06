She's a former Victoria's Secret angel but Erin Heatherton has confessed that the pressures to look good as a model almost stopped her from eating. Victoria, 27, walked her last runway for the brand in 2013, and it was the last two shows that caused her to question the industry.



Speaking to Motto, Erin explained: "My last two Victoria's Secret shows, I was told to lose weight. I look back like, 'Really?'" Erin admitted to exercising twice a day in preparation for those shows, but in the end her body just gave up.

Erin Heatherton claims she was told to lose weight

"I was really depressed because I was working so hard and I felt like my body was resisting me," she continued. "And I got to a point where one night I got home from a workout and I remember staring at my food and thinking maybe I should just not eat."



Erin recently took to Instagram to share an inspiring post, opening up about overcoming her body issues. She said that, although she once felt like a failure, she's focusing her energy on being the best version of herself.

The pressures of modelling almost stopped her from eating

She wrote: "This feeling I once perceived as 'failure' was, in truth, a powerful awakening for me to stand behind my purpose in life. I stepped away from hiding behind a fabricated version of myself. I no longer put actions behind my fears and insecurities.



"I made a choice to redirect my energy to be a catalyst for change. To create a channel for women to become the truest versions of themselves, along with me. In the end, if you aren't being true to yourself, then what the f**k is the point?"



Erin was discovered by scout Arri Taylor when she was just 17-years-old, while on holiday on South Beach in Miami. That same year she moved to New York, signed with the Marilyn Agency and made her debut walking the runway for Diane von Furstenberg.