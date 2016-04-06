She's one of the most powerful women in the fashion industry, so it comes as no surprise that Anna Wintour has specific demands she expects to be met. And new documentary The First Monday in May will give fans an exclusive insight into one of the biggest nights of the fashion calendar: the Met Ball – and the tight ship Vogue editor Anna runs.



Every year the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York throws the fundraising gala to open its annual fashion exhibit, which is attended by some of the biggest stars in the world. Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian are regulars at the event, to name just a few, and Anna, 66, plans it with military precision.



In one scene from the new documentary, Anna and her party commander-in-chief Sylvanna Durrett are seen pouring over the guest list. "I thought he wasn't coming?" Anna questions in her crisp British accent, pointing at one name.

Anna Wintour is very specific when it comes to plans for the Met Gala

Sylvanna responds: "I know, but then he decided he wanted to come." Looking almost annoyed, Anna says: "OK, can he not be on his cellphone the entire time then?"



And it's not just mobile phones Anna has a problem with: she also has a heavy influence over the menu of canapes the celebrities nibble on between glasses of champagne.

New documentary The First Monday in May will go behind-the-scenes of her planning

According to the New York Post, one of her former employees claimed any food containing parsley is banned 'because you don't want that stuck in your teeth', garlic and onions are a no-no to avoid bad breath and to avoid any nasty spills on the couture gowns slippery snacks like bruschetta never make it onto Anna's menu.

Something which Anna spends a long time deliberating over is the seating plan, which has to perfect while taking into consideration the personal tastes of the celebrities.



Vogue contributing editor André Leon Talley said: "Anna does it like the head of state. She wants it to be as near [as] possible [to] a perfect party. She wants to mix people up – the dazzle glamour of Beyoncé next to Kim Kardashian next to Lady Gaga next to Alexander Wang."