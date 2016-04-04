She sure knows how to make a statement, and Rihanna used fashion to pay tribute to the late Princess Diana this week. The Work singer was snapped out and about in New York City, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Diana's face.



Adorned with Diana's official title, 'Princess of Wales', the shirt also noted the years of her birth and death. It's not known where Rihanna, 28, got the tee, but it's almost guaranteed to sell out completely once the brand is revealed.

Rihanna stepped out in NYC wearing a Princess Diana tribute shirt

Ever the rock chick, Rihanna teamed her tribute with an oversized leather jacket, tiny denim shorts and thigh high blue Manolo Blahnik boots – taken from her own collaborative collection with the designer.



If you fancy nabbing your own pair of the Rihanna boots, you'd better get saving; they'll retail for more than £2,400 when the collection is available to shop in May.



Rihanna has spoken out in the past about her idolisation of Princess Diana, admitting she is one of her biggest fashion inspirations.

Rihanna says Princess Diana is one of her biggest style inspirations

Speaking to Glamour magazine, Rihanna said: "You know who is the best who ever did it? Princess Diana. Every look was right. She was gangsta with her clothes. She had these crazy hats. She got oversized jackets. I loved everything she wore."



And Rihanna isn't the first person to see similarities between herself and Diana. Writer Camile Paglia previously discussed the alleged connections in an article for the Sunday Times magazine, with her points heavily criticised by some.



She wrote: "Rihanna is in love with the camera, and the camera is in love with her. Not since Diana rocketed from a shy, plump kindergarten kid to a lean, mean fashion machine has there been such a ravishingly seductive flirtation with the world press."