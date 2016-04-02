Get Kate's Scottish-inspired look for less as designer Le Kilt teams up with ASOS

For her trip to Scotland back in February, Kate paid tribute to the country by wearing a kilt created by Scottish designer, Le Kilt. Now thanks to ASOS you can create the Duchess of Cambridge's look for less!

The mum-of-two's 100 percent British wool, A-line skirt costs a pretty penny at around £470, but thanks to the brand's capsule collection, royal fans can dress like Kate without paying an arm and a leg.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

kate_1_

Le Kilt's ASOS version is £45, while their custom style, worn by Kate, right, is nearly £500

Le Kilt, which was founded in 2014 by Samantha McCoach, teamed up with the online retailer to design a collection of pleated and checkered pieces including shirts, dresses and skirts — similar to the houndstooth piece worn by the stylish 34-year-old, complete with a traditional kilt pin.

The items from the exclusive collection all ring in below £75. Samantha, who had a vision of adding modernity to her family's kilt-making heritage, previously shared her excitement of having Kate wear one of her pieces.

The designer told The Telegraph: "It feels great, it's fantastic to see the Duchess is supporting young new brands. This is amazing! I work with a lot of 'made in UK' workshops and factories, as well as British manufacturing and this is a huge support."

Related news

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below