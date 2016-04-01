She's often regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world, but even Jennifer Lopez has body hang-ups. The 46-year-old stopped by US chat show The View this week and described her body as 'chunky' in one of her bootylicious selfies.



As the picture flashed up on screen behind the panel, Jennifer said: "I was a little bit on the chunky side there as you can see." Unsurprisingly the show's hosts – including Whoopi Goldberg – were not impressed.

Jennifer Lopez described this selfie as 'chunky' on The View

Pulling up her top, Whoopi, 60, responded: "Do we need to show you what chunky looks like? This is a little bit on the chunky side! This girl has not been on the chunky side!"



Realising the error of her words, Jennifer – who has seven-year-old twins Max and Emme – attempted to explain. "Not chunky! That's not what I mean," she said. "I fluctuate. I go up and down like seven or eight pounds all the time.



"Like when I'm doing the [Vegas] show I get slim. Then when I stop, I'm eating and I get chunky – I feel it."



The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer is currently performing in her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, as well starring in detective drama Shades of Blue – which she also produces. Despite this Jennifer hasn't relaxed her workout regime, and opened up about how she keeps her amazing shape.

The singer has a body envied by many - and it's easy to see why

She explained: "Right now, because of the Vegas show, dancing and cardio, we're doing a lot of low impact cardio because it's so much dancing."

Earlier this week Jennifer took part in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, and let the British comedian loose on her phone contacts. James decided to prank-text Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, writing: "Hey baby, I'm kind of feeling like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions? Let me know, JLO (you know, from the block)".



Amazingly Leo responded, blissfully unaware he was being fooled. He wrote: "You mean tonight, boo boo? Club wise?"



Best. Response. Ever.