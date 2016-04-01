You HAVE to see this incredible photo of Victoria Beckham!

Victoria Beckham has been taking ballet classes - and she isn't shy about showing us the results!



Jaws dropped when the fashion designer shared a snap of herself on Instagram yesterday showing off her incedible flexibility with her leg high up in the air.



"It's amazing what you can do in culottes... those ballet classes are paying off! Thank u @edwardbarsamian and @voguemagazine! Kisses from LA x vb," she captioned the snap.

Victoria looked incredible in the snap





The former Spice Girl was seen relaxing on the sofa in the snap, filing her niles as she performed the incredible move.



The snap appears to be from last week, when Victoria was in Hong Kong to launch her new store.



Earlier on in the week, news broke that Victoria's husband David, 40, resigned as director of 41-year-old Victoria's hugely successful fashion label in 2014, after holding the position for six years.

The star has been taking ballet classes





While she continues to focus on the growing business, it's been revealed David is focusing on his own ventures.



Documents seen by RadarOnline revealed that Victoria Beckham Limited and DB Ventures Limited official separated two years ago, but a spokesperson for the couple – who have been married for 17 years – insists the decision was based entirely on financial feasibility.



They told MailOnline: "David and Victoria's respective businesses have grown strongly in a short space of time. They are different businesses – DBVL is a licensing and partnership business, VBL is a luxury, fashion brand – and it makes little commercial sense for them to continue to be merged together and report combined figures."